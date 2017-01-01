State police and US Marshals search for RI escaped inmate

Authorities are on the lookout for an inmate with ties to Massachusetts who escaped from a correction center in Rhode Island Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police said James W. Morales was in custody for the theft of weapons from a federal armory in Worcester in 2015.

Information on Morales suggests he may be somewhere in Massachusetts, and State police began searching for the man Sunday morning.

A K-9 unit picked up Morales's track in an area of Attleboro which lead troopers to the Route 95 overpass near the Rhode Island line.

The search stopped there as his scent wasn't able to be traced any further. Police believe Morales may have entered a vehicle in that area.

At the end of the scent track troopers said they discovered prison clothing stained with blood.

Further into the investigation, police found Morales had stolen a green Chevy Lumina with a Rhode Island plate 408696 out of a Burger King parking lot in Attleboro.

Morales is approximately 6 feet, 175 lbs, with brown skin and black hair. He most likely has laceration injuries sustained during his escape.

State police are asking anyone that has information on his whereabouts, or might have seen him, to call 911.

