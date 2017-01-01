Crews still working hard to put out hot spots at Holyoke apartment fire

One person is dead and two others missing after a fire tears through a 5 story apartment building.

Crews have been on the scene all day. Now they are putting out hot spots and searching for missing residents.

"It was horrible," said neighbor Christian Agron.

Flames erupted from the top floors of a North East Street apartment building.

"I was looking in the window of the lady's jumping from the fourth floor.I can't believe it, man I'm telling you. I still got it here in my mind, it's terrible," said Ricardo Quinones of Holyoke.

The fire happened around 9 this morning.

A life was claimed in the fast moving fire, and officials are still looking for several others.

Several people were also injured as the fire consumed their homes.

About three people were rescued from the building.

Residents and firefighters were given shelter at the Kelly school.

Firefighters were forced to demolish one side of the building onto a neighboring home.

"It was a necessary thing to make the building next door safe," said Anthony Witman.

The building housed about 25 families, all of which are being displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There is a gofundme page set up, click here for that info.