Clear and cold with diminishing winds tonight

Clear skies and cold temperatures are on the way tonight. Early sun tomorrow morning will give way to increasing clouds tomorrow afternoon as a storm system approaches the region. Some freezing rain is possible Monday evening.

After a breezy afternoon the winds will begin to diminish this evening as high pressure remains in control. Temperatures will drop off quickly and overnight lows will drop back into the lower and middle teens. It will be a cold start tomorrow morning but with some sunshine. Clouds will begin to roll in during the afternoon

The area of high pressure will move east through Monday, allowing for colder temps in the teens Monday morning and highs in the mid 30s Monday afternoon. Cold air will get stuck across our area Monday evening and as warm, moist air rides over the cold, a period of freezing rain may develop. Some significant icing may occur before midnight-a system to watch.

By Tuesday the precipitation will turn to rain as the milder air takes over. Highs on Tuesday will rise into the lower 40s in many locations. There could be some leftover showers around on Wednesday with highs in the lower 40s with temperatures falling during the afternoon.

Stay on top of the latest weather conditions on the go, wherever you are. Download the ALL NEW Western Mass News app. Text WESTERNMASSNEWS to 23765 to have a download link sent right to your device, or CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.