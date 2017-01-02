Rain on the way for Tuesday

Occasional showers of freezing rain or rain/sleet are possible through the morning. Some isolated street icing is possible, but most will either have dry conditions or a little plain rain and fog.

Tuesday morning we will begin around and above freezing with the best chance for icy/slick roads in the hill towns. Most of us will have wet roads, patchy drizzle and fog to start the day. As low pressure moves toward New England, rain will spread across the area and become steadier and heavier throughout the day. The heaviest rain should come through sometime after 3pm through dinnertime. High temps will reach around 40.

A few showers may linger into Wednesday and temperatures remain in the 40s, however a second cold front will pass through in the afternoon and behind it, much colder air will move in.

We will be shifting into a much colder pattern beginning Wednesday night that looks to last through the upcoming weekend. An upper level trough will dig across the East late this week, allowing cold air to surge south. Temperatures will only reach around freezing Thursday and highs may not escape the 20s over the weekend. Overnight temps look to get back to the low teens and single digits by the weekend as well.

Right now our weather is looking mainly dry, minus a few flurries and snow showers Friday. There is a potential for a storm to move from the Gulf to the Atlantic coast over the weekend, but there is no consensus on where and right now, we are looking to stay well north of any path.

