Three people dead following massive Holyoke fire

Officials have announced that a third person died from Sunday's fire in Holyoke.

Fire investigators said one person died shortly after the fire broke out around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Last night, another body was discovered.

Officials have identified those two people as 48-year-old Maria Cartagena and 55-year-old Jorge Munoz, both of Holyoke.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney's office, noted that late Monday, "search and rescue personnel discovered the remains of a third victim." He added that officials are working to identify that person and notify family members.

As Holyoke officials worked Monday to help the 25 families that are now homeless following a deadly weekend fire, the investigation continued into what sparked that blaze.

What is unclear now is if this recent victim was one of those who was unaccounted for on Sunday. Officials the day of the fire said some people were unaccounted for, but this morning, they could not confirm if they would be searching for any additional victims.

It was a truly tragic start to the new year in Holyoke when flames erupted out of the top floors of an apartment building on North East Street.

Instead of running from the building, we are told neighbors turned to one another, rescuing residents along with help from members of police and fire in Holyoke.

The focus Monday was on the investigation into what started this fire and if anyone else is still inside this building.

Christmas decorations are still hanging in one of the apartments of 106 North East Street, but look to the left and the damage from the early new year’s fire is evident."We found another fatal last night in our investigation," said Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond.

"I was looking in the window of the lady's jumping from the fourth floor. I can't believe it. Man, I'm telling you. I still got it here in my mind. It's terrible," said Ricardo Quinones of Holyoke.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni added, "In my role as district attorney, I can tell you that the facts that we know now, this is not a criminal investigation going forward. There is, at this juncture, no reason to believe that any criminal act is the cause of or contributed to the fire or any resulting injuries or death."

Fire crews spent Monday searching through what remains of this building looking for what caused the fire.

"The building is heavily damaged because of the fire, so we have to take down parts of the building as we go along to investigate," Pond added.

As for what is next for the building, Holyoke’s mayor said that there is a process before a building can be demolished and that the owner of this apartment complex has been working to help the families find shelter.

"It's been a heartbreaking couple of days here in the city of Holyoke, but as it does, we come together in times of need," Morse added.

The investigation will likely continue for several days.

