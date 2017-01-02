Contract for Springfield's fire commissioner will not be renewed

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced that he will not be renewing the contract of current Springfield Fire Commissioner Joseph Conant.

Conant was sworn-in as fire commissioner in January 2013. His current contract runs out on January 23, 2018.

Marian Sullivan, Sarno's communications director, said that proper notice has been given to Conant and that Sarno will look to see if there are any qualified candidates from within the force "that can professionally oversee our Fire Department as its new commissioner."

Sullivan noted that "this does not preclude [Mayor Sarno] from also reviewing outside candidates too."

