Springfield Police arrest two on drug charges

Two people are facing charges after their arrests early Monday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that around 2 a.m. Monday, officers were on patrol near Carew Street when they saw a Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed.

"The driver of the Nissan became aware that the police were attempting to catch up to them and he attempted to elude the officers by cutting down side streets and shutting off his lights," Delaney explained.

Officers found that car a short time later with the engine running and headlights off on Gladsworth Street. Two people were also reportedly seen ducking down in the seats.

Delaney said that officers walked towards the car and determined that the driver, identified as 28-year-old Sean Thompson of Springfield, had a suspended license and outstanding warrants for burglary.

As police were arresting Thompson, they reportedly found two bags of heroin on his person.

Officers then saw the female passenger, identified as 49-year-old Terrilee Piepul of East Longmeadow, allegedly trying to hide something in a nursing jacket she was wearing.

"The officers found over 100 suboxone Strips along with 21 Methadone pills, a larger plastic bag of powder Cocaine and two oxycodone pills," Delaney said, adding that Piepul was also arrested.

Thompson is facing charges including driving with a suspended license and possession of heroin, as well as the warrants for burglary.

Piepul is charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone, and possession of methadone.

Arraignments are scheduled for Tuesday in Springfield District Court.

