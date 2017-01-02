WMass residents hit the gym to work on new year resolutions

New gym memberships are the hot ticket this week and every exercise bike, rowing machine and bench press will be full of activity.

However, will they still be busy a couple of weeks from now?

Trainers said Monday that above all, it's like brushing your teeth - all it takes is consistency.



Like clockwork, it's a new year with new goals. January has become the most popular month to set new fitness and health goals and with plenty of work to be done in 2017, many residents are packing gyms like Best Fitness in Springfield to see some results.

"We see people who want to lose some weight. We see people who want to gain some weight. We see people who just want to move better, look better," said Scott McGregor with Best Fitness.



Emurriel Holloway added, "My goal is to be fit and healthy and part of that is exercise."

Holloway hits the gym weekly and said that 2017 is about clearing the mind.



"Quiet time is what I work on and that means, when I am on the equipment, I don't do TV. If I'm walking, I don't have headphones," Holloway added.



Trainers said that there are some important steps to accomplishing that fitness goal:

Drink water

Eat your vegetables

Get moving

Make an exercise plan

Create a support system, which might mean working out with your friends after school or work, or spending quality time with your family. All while keeping a positive attitude, it can be contagious.

Ask any gym member or personal trainer, they will tell you the same thing. It's not about how fast you run or how much you lift. It is all about consistency.

"Consistency over time yields results and by having a consistent game plan and knowing exactly what you are going to do each time you come to work out, your chances of success are going to be that much greater," McGregor explained.

Consistency doesn't mean everyday. McGregor said that it applies even to those who work out once a week. No matter how busy your schedule may be, when it is all said and done, the goals are right in front of you. You just have to start.

"My recommendation for them would be to start. Really, the only thing that is holding you back from being where you want to be up until now is you," McGregor added.

