Community comes together to help those displaced by Holyoke fire

In the wake of this devastating, fatal fire in Holyoke, the community is banding together.

Donations have been pouring in since Sunday to the Kelly School and Salvation Army for those displaced by the fire.

Holyoke residents told us that they take pride in being a close knit community and when tragedy strikes, no one thinks twice about lending a helping hand.

Donation after donation have been flooding into the Kelly School and city officials said that they hope the momentum doesn't stop anytime soon.

"Everybody was sleeping and then we just hear an alarm. I go wake up and see smoke from the window and I scream wake up, wake up," said Joan Ayala of Holyoke.

Families woke up on New Year's Day to a horrific sight in Holyoke.

Smoke filled the air on North East Street as a five story apartment was engulfed in flames.

"A pregnant lady tried to jump. We see people with sheets to try and catch other people, try to keep other people calm," Ayala added.

Memories and people's belongings burned in front of the community's eyes.

It was then that a community sprang into action.

Denise Rodriguez is a volunteer with the Salvation Army in Holyoke. She said that ever since Sunday morning, people stopped by the school to offer clothes and essentials to the families who lost so much in the fire.

While nothing can change the loss of life, the outpouring of support helps restore hope in the wake of tragedy.

"We're a small town. We take care of each other," Rodriguez said.

For those who lost their homes, they said that the support is needed now more than ever.

Right now, Mayor Alex Morse is asking those with a truck to help families of victims move into their new apartment.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help those impacted by the fire. It has a goal of $100,000. If you'd like to donate, you can CLICK HERE.

