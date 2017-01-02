UMass marching band hoping to raise $160K for new uniforms

Millions of people tuned in to watch the annual Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, CA on Monday and one local group paid close attention.

That group: the UMass Minuteman Marching Band, which has been selected to march in next year's parade.

It's a tremendous honor, but an expensive one. Now, they're looking for help.

The problem is that the UMass Minuteman Marching Band is currently wearing uniforms that debuted when most of their musicians weren't even in kindergarten.

So, the university has created a crowd-funding site to help raise the $160,000 needed to get the band new uniforms and send them to next year's parade.

Only a select few college marching bands are chosen each year to participate in one of the most prestigious and watched parades in the country: the Tournament of Roses Parade.

The UMass marching band has received an invitation for next year's parade. It's a huge honor, according to rising senior and band member Hannah Logan.

"This is a really big deal for the UMass marching band. This is our first time. Well, we marched in the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade a couple of years ago, so that was a big thing, but this is the first time we'll be traveling across the country to California, so this is a huge opportunity for us," Logan explained.

The only hitch: The bands uniforms are circa 2001 and are showing their age.

"Since we've had them for 15 years. They're just not in the shape they need to be to show the world what the UMass marching band represents for UMass. They're just kind of old fashioned and outdated and we have uniform staff that does a lot of repairs on them pretty much after every show...someone rips their pants or a button falls off," Logan noted.

So, the university has set up a MinuteFund crowd-fund web page, hoping to raise the $160,000 necessary for each band member to get a new uniform.

With 400 members and uniforms costing about $500 each, it's a tall order, but they said necessary order.

"We're just really excited to go to the Rose Bowl parade and we just want to look good on national television, our first time in California. We just want to make a good impression and maybe they'll invite us back," Logan noted.

So far, the MinuteFund page reports donations are up to just over $46,000. That's not bad, but still a long way to go to reach the $160,000 goal.

Their deadline is May 12.

For more information or to donate, you can CLICK HERE.

