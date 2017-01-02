Crews battle house fire on Lakeview Ave. in Ludlow

Crews have been able to put out a house fire in Ludlow.

Ludlow fire officials told Western Mass News that the fire, which broke out around 4 p.m. Monday at a home on Lakeview Avenue, started in the kitchen and extended to the attic.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials believe that the family will likely be temporarily displaced.

Lakeview Avenue is currently blocked to traffic.

