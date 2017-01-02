Questions of response to Holyoke fire arise following brownout of engine

Another victim has been found in the rubble from an apartment fire on N. East Street which , bringing the death toll to three.

The Hampden County District Attorney's office have identified the other two victims as 48-year-old Maria Cartagena and 55-year-old Jorge Munoz, both of Holyoke.

From that fire, roughly 49 people are homeless just a day into the new year.

A lot of questions remain tonight in the wake of this deadly fire. It's also unclear what started this fatal fire.

The investigation continues as others are wondering if the additional firefighters and equipment would have made an impact.

When flames broke out at this apartment complex on N. East Street, fire crews and residents sprang into action.

"Many people were saved through those acts of heroism and courage in a very difficult and frightening time," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Holyoke fire's Engine 1 arrived on the scene a minute after the call of a fire came into the dispatch center. While other trucks followed, one remained at the station.

"[Is it possible to confirm if there were any engines browned out yesterday?] Engine 2 was browned out yesterday," said Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond.

A brownout is a term firefighters use to say an engine or ladder company is out of service using the staff to fill in other personnel gaps.

However, the chief had this to say when asked if the lack of a second engine and three firefighters impacted the response efforts:

"Brownouts did not affect the response to this fire we responded efficiently and effectively to the fire," Pond added.

Holyoke's mayor agreed:

"Without a doubt, I think the fire department responded within a minute. I think the biggest challenge of the fire is that there was a delay in the calling of the fire," said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

However, the president of Holyoke's firefighters union Local 1693 does not:

"It may or may not have assisted in the situation with the lives lost unfortunately, but it certainly didn't help to search the building for timely fashion," said Lt. Chad Cunningham.

Cunningham has been with the city's fire department for 10 years and arrived early on the scene yesterday. He said that if Engine 2 had been in service, it could have followed Engine 1 to the scene.

However, instead another truck was called down from the station on Northampton Street, which is a bit farther from the fire scene.

"I was very angry when I heard him say that because it did impact it. I was on scene early yesterday. I saw what went wrong people who could have been doing rescues were doing other jobs that could have been done by Engine 2 being opened," Cunningham added.

Cunningham said that when his crew arrived, they were tasked with providing water to Engine 1, instead of entering the building to try and rescue residents.

"There's a history of this in the city. Last time they did this was Engine 5 and two children perished in a fire and we have been warning the city for the past two-plus years history will repeat itself and tragically. it did this past weekend," Cunningham noted.

Cunningham said that the victims families are in his thoughts and while he is proud of what firefighters were able to accomplish yesterday.

"My hope is that city officials and the mayor come together and find a way to reopen Engine 2," Cunningham said.

Again, Mayor Morse and Fire Chief John Pond said that the brownout of Engine 2 did not impact this fire.

As for what is next for the building, Morse said that there is a process for demolition and that it is likely that the city will initially pay for the demolition and reach out to the insurance company of the building's owner to be reimbursed. So far, though, there isn't a timetable as to when that process will take place.

