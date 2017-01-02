Applications open for Northampton's tax work-off program

Applications are being accepted for a tax work-off program in Northampton.
It allows senior citizens and veterans to earn up to a $1,000 abatement off their property taxes by volunteering in city departments.
It's open to property owners ages 60 and older whose income is below a certain limit and it's open to veterans regardless of their income.
Anyone who is interested can apply online or call the senior center at (413) 587-1228.
