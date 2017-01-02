Orlando Ramos sworn-in as Springfield city council president

Springfield's city council has a new council president.

Councilor Orlando Ramos was sworn-in as president Monday morning as city hall.

State Senator Jim Welch was on-hand to give the oath of office.

Ramos has worked for Welch since 2011 and currently serves as his district director.

Ramos was unanimously elected to the city council presidency back in December.

