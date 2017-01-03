Rain ending overnight; snow shower possible tomorrow evening

It's been a cold, rainy day here in western Mass with little change expected overnight. Rain will continue to be moderate and even heavy at times. Temperatures will hover in the mid to low 30s through the evening as well, but a few spots in the hill towns and Berkshires are still near freezing (the highest elevations) and therefore pockets of freezing rain are possible there early. Low clouds and fog will linger into the overnight hours and showers taper off.

Low pressure lifts to the northeast Wednesday and winds will shift west, drying us out a bit. Clouds will be persistent throughout the day and temperatures return to the mid 40s. An Arctic cold front will move into the area by the evening, dropping temps, increasing winds and bringing spotty rain and snow showers. We remain blustery and turn much colder Wednesday night and Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to get colder with each day out through Monday of next week. A strong trough will dig southward allowing Arctic air to spill into New England. With the jet stream dipping well south of the Northeast, we will tend to miss the storms as well. One area of low pressure Friday may bring some flurries to us and accumulating snow to the Cape, but overall misses New England. A second low this weekend will move from the Gulf to the Carolinas with inland wintry weather for the Southeast. Temperatures will be our biggest concern with highs in the 20s and low in the single digits this weekend.

