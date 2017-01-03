Turners Falls fire deemed suspicious

Investigators have released new details into a weekend fire in Franklin County.

Crews were called to the former Railroad Salvage building on Power Street around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters battled heavy smoke and flames as they worked to extinguish the blaze.

Turners Falls Fire Chief John Zellman and State Fire Peter Ostroskey said in a joint statement issued Tuesday that the fire is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at (800) 682-9229.

Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state's Department of Fire Services, said that the hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program, which provides rewards up to $5,000 for information that helps solve the case.

Zellman added in that statement, “Power Street is currently closed as the building is structurally unsound and in danger of collapse. Please stay away from the area. We don’t want anyone to get hurt.”

No injuries were reported in the fire.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.