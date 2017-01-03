Families displaced by Holyoke fire meet with support agencies

The community came together in a big way Tuesday to help those displaced families.

The War Memorial Building served as the focal point for helping fire victims.

They came here all day long. While they lost most everything in the fire, there was hope here today for their future.

"I remember people screaming, dying. I remember moment every minute," said Joel Ayala.

The nightmare is still fresh in Ayala's mind. He, his wife, and three children escaped the fire.

Now, they are among 25 other families getting the help they need to move forward.

On this day at the War Memorial Building, the community came together to help the Ayala family and others.

Red Cross, MEMA, various city agencies all there to provide assistance.

"We have 25 families displaced in total. We've already placed a majority of those families in apartments over last 48 hours, but we still have a handful of families who need to be placed in permanent housing," said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse

The Ayalas escaped with basically the clothes on their back.

"I save my wallet, car keys, one phone, sneakers," said Ayala.

The challenge now is not just finding those displaced a place to live.

The needs go a lot deeper.

"We have families who need their ID, need to figure how to get their insurance, how to provide food for their children. That's the priority today," Morse added.

While families came for help, Ayala not only came to help his family, but to help others as well.

"My family is alive, so I feel good, but I see other families lost, friends, father, sister, mother, but now I want top help this people," Ayala noted.

As Ayala and his family look for a permanent home, they do not want to go back to a large, multiple family apartment building.

"I want my family safe, safety, home. What I need - not living in old building," Ayala noted.

Three people died in the fire. They have been identified as 48-year-old Maria Cartagena, 55-year-old Jorge Munoz, and 34-year-old Trevor Wadleigh.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

