Price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts up a nickel - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts up a nickel

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)

BOSTON (AP) - The cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has jumped another nickel in the past week due in large part to market reaction to a plan by oil-producing nations' to cut crude oil production.

AAA Northeast reported Tuesday that its weekly survey found that self-serve, regular rose 5 cents in the past week to an average of $2.27 per gallon.

That price is 8 cents per gallon lower than the national average, but 31 cents per gallon higher than the average Massachusetts price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.15 per gallon to as high as $2.49.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.