Price of a gallon of gas in Massachusetts up a nickel

BOSTON (AP) - The cost of a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts has jumped another nickel in the past week due in large part to market reaction to a plan by oil-producing nations' to cut crude oil production.

AAA Northeast reported Tuesday that its weekly survey found that self-serve, regular rose 5 cents in the past week to an average of $2.27 per gallon.

That price is 8 cents per gallon lower than the national average, but 31 cents per gallon higher than the average Massachusetts price a year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling for as low as $2.15 per gallon to as high as $2.49.

