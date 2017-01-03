Third victim of Holyoke fire identified

Investigators have identified the third victim of a deadly weekend fire in Holyoke.

Officials said that the body of 34-year-old Trevor Wadleigh of Easthampton was found by search and rescue personnel late Monday afternoon at 106 North East Street in Holyoke.

Firefighters were called to that apartment building for a report of a fire around 9 a.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke showing from the upper floors.

The fire also claimed the lives of 48-year-old Maria Catagena and 55-year-old Jorge Munoz, both of Holyoke.

Over four dozen other people have been displaced by the fire and are receiving assistance from several agencies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

