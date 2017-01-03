Family assisted following a house fire in Hampden on Stony Hill Road

Fire crews responded to Stony Hill Road in Hampden after a fire broke out inside a home.

Crews were able to knock it down relatively quickly, but not without difficulties.

Hampden Fire is 100% volunteer based. Plus, the town has no source of water, so that means no fire hydrants. Something town leaders are pushing to change soon.

The fire broke out in a bedroom of this one-story home on Stony Hill Road around 3:30 this afternoon.

Fire Chief Michael Gorski told us there were two people inside at the time.

“They heard a cat crying inside the room. There's some question if the smoke detector went off or not, and when they went to investigate they opened the room and fire was inside,” said Gorski.

They were able to get out without any harm.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

Crews from Wilbraham, East Longmeadow, Monson and Somers, CT were called in to help fight the fire.

It’s the second major fire in Hampden in the last month.

A million dollar home on Stafford Road was destroyed in mid-December.

In both instances, firefighters faced the same challenge.

Chief Gorski said they were lucky to have three firefighters at the station when the call came in this afternoon, but that’s not always the case.

“I think we have to see a change in the volunteer model. We have problems getting people to volunteer and stay for long periods of time.”

Right now they have about 23 volunteers, but they also work full time jobs.

Gorski said that at least half of the fires happen during the day, when most firefighters aren’t available.

And this isn’t the first wake up call.

Most people in town agree that the fire department should be staffed during the day. One proposal calls for hiring 2 full time firefighters on duty Monday through Friday 8-5p.

But the challenge now is finding the money to pay for the extra staffing.

We spoke with the chairman of the Select Board and he said they are planning to discuss these plans again in the next few weeks.

It is on their radar and something they hope to move forward with.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

A GoFundMe page has also been started for the afflicted family.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.