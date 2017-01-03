Agawam police officer indicted for charges of larceny in police union

Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday that an Agawam police officer has been indicted on Friday in connection to the theft of over $10,000 from the Agawam Police Patrolman's Association.

Gary Nardi, 45, of Ludlow will be arraigned in Hampden Superior Court at a later date on three counts of of Larceny Over $250.

"We allege that this police officer abused his position as union treasurer by stealing funds in order to pay his personal bills. We will prosecute those who abuse their position of trust for personal profit," Healey said in a statement.

Nardi is accused of withdrawing funds from the ATM without authorization in the first count, allegedly paid his own bills with money from the union without authorization in the second count, and wrote checks to himself from the union's bank account without authorization in the third count.

Nardi served as the treasurer for the Agawam Police Patrolman's Association from 2011 to 2016.

The A.G.'s investigation into Nardi began in May 2016.

The officer has since been on paid administrative leave.

Agawam Police Chief Eric Gillis has responded to the allegations against Officer Nardi, stating:

"These types of acts, allegedly committed by Officer Nardi, not only reflect on him, but also upon the other officers of this department who perform their duties with honesty and extreme dedication. Service as a police officer demands a high degree of public trust, and we recognize that maintenance of this trust is essential to the daily efforts of all law enforcement officers. As an agency, we have made sure that a thorough and complete investigation was conducted by an external entity to ensure a high degree of public confidence in the eventual outcome."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.