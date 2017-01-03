Officials: Holyoke building had fire alarms, but no sprinklers

As fire officials search for what sparked this weekend's fatal fir in Holyoke, the city's building inspector gives insight as to how this fire managed to spread so quickly.



Holyoke Building Inspector Damian Cote said that the first line of defense is how a building is constructed. That, along with sprinklers, can slow down a fire.

In the case of 106 North East Street, there are no sprinklers to be seen and the lack of fire-stops allowed the flames to move at an alarming rate on New Year’s Day.

There is a growing memorial of candles and flowers as crews continue to search the rubble of 106 North East Street.



Today, we learned that this building had fire alarms, but didn’t have sprinklers.



"I completely believe that lives would have been saved if there had been sprinklers," said Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond.

The brick apartment building, like many in the city of Holyoke, is legally not required to have the system.



“They all pre-date the whole requirement and anything to do with sprinkler systems," said Cote.



In Massachusetts, the law requires that any new construction or major renovations will prompt the need for sprinklers, but according to city record, this building was likely built around 1905. The construction, combined with lack of fire suppressors, could have played a role in the fire spreading so rapidly.

"In this building, there was very little fire stopping from everything from the rafters above the ceiling hosts the floor. Basically the air can talk room to room in a fire,” Cote explained.



As Cote said, he has gone inside of the building to try and track how the fire spread.

"We have noticed the fire has gone from one apartment to another and two units over there is damage, but nothing in between because of the way the fire could move around through the air space and help expedite the fire throughout building," Cote noted.



Cote said that the building had an intercom system and that the empty vertical shaft allowed air to move thru quickly.



"There's nothing stopping the air or fire and heat from moving straight through and the smoke as well," Cote said.



Cote explained that proper doors, closing off air spaces, and even reducing air flow through electrical outlets can slow a fire from spreading.



"As you know from this story, a matter of two minutes is possibly a life, so if we can slow down a fire from spreading, that gives people plenty of more time," Cote noted.

Pond told us that just last night, another fire took place in the city at a hotel that had a sprinkler system. He said that water was able to keep the fire at bay until crews arrived and that the hotel is up and running again today. He also said that any multi-family dwelling should have sprinklers whether they are grandfathered in by the current laws or not.

