Cause of fatal Erving house fire has been determined

The cause of the fatal fire in Erving that took the life of a female infant on November 22 has been determined by the Masachusetts Dept. of Fire Services to be from improper disposal of smoking materials.

The fire took place on 10 West Main St. around 2 a.m..

Nine people in total were in the residence at the time of the fire. Eight escaped with some injuries.

Fire personnel from Orange, Erving, Turners Falls, Wendell, Northfield Fire Departments; Massachusetts State Police, MSP assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office and MSP Fire Investigators responded.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.