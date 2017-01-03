Blandford's former tax collector indicted on embezzlement and other charges

A Hampden County grand jury has indicted town of Blandford's former tax collector on embezzlement and other charges.

The office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said Tuesday that 47-year-old LeeAnn Thompson of North Chelmsford, who served as Blandford's town tax collector from 2002 to 2011, was indicted on Friday on charges including one count of embezzlement by a public officer, one count of larceny over $250, and one count of use of an official position to secure unwarranted privilege.

The investigation by Healey's office began in 2014 and the Inspector General's office joined in 2016.

The A.G.'s office said in a statement that between 2006 and 2011, Thompson allegedly stole more than $150,000 from the town and taxpayers "through a variety of larcenous schemes."

Investigators expect that more claims and adjustments will be made that could increase that $150,000 figure.

"Authorities allege that Thompson took taxpayer cash payments without depositing them into the town bank account, and would cover up the thefts by using other taxpayer monies to pay off the stolen funds," Healey's office said in a statement, adding that "Further investigation revealed that Thompson allegedly took cash payments, used escrow checks to pay off stolen funds, gave credit to taxpayers without having money to back up the credit, and took overpayments from town taxpayers without applying monies to their taxes."

Thompson is scheduled to be arraigned at a later date in Hampden Superior Court.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.