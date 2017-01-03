Jacob takes to the ice ahead of Frozen Fenway this weekend

Fenway Park is most known as the home of the Boston Red Sox, but for the past several years, they've traded in the dirt each winter for ice for an event known as Frozen Fenway.

Fenway Park has been home to many greats and today, at least one beyond mediocre hockey player.

That's because Tuesday was the media game for Capital One's Frozen Fenway. The popular event debuted in 2010 and returned to Boston in 2014, making this year the fourth straight year an ice rink was built in the middle of the field.

Frozen Fenway has played host to teams from the NHL all the way down to high school and then, there was Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff's team.

Jacob's day started off early with loading the gear into the car and hitting the road to Boston.

Walking into Fenway is a bit awe-inspiring, but there was no time to waste. It was nearing game time.

Jacob never played hockey before, so the gear took a little getting used to.

Building an ice rink outdoors is quite a process. Workers slowly sprayed water, building a one inch layer of ice. They then painted the ice white before adding another half-inch to top it off.

Too much sun or too much rain can really affect the ice.

The optimal temperature for the ice is 22 degrees, but even the most perfect conditions wouldn't help Jacob. It took him a little while to get his skating legs.

When Jacob's time came to hit the ice, he wanted to perform.

No luck this time, eventually Jacob's team would go on to win 6-4.

Jacob don't see the Bruins signing him anytime soon, so he will stick to forecasting the weather.

UMass Amherst takes to the ice at Fenway this Saturday in a match-up against Boston University. Tickets are on-sale if you want to go root them on.

