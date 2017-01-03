Dave Madsen marks 25 years at Western Mass News

He's been a trusted friend in our living rooms each and every day for decades and today, it's time to celebrate!

This week, we recognize Dave Madsen's 25th anniversary at Western Mass News.

Since joining WGGB on January 2, 1982, Dave has covered stories some of the biggest stories across western Massachusetts including the Jahn Foundry explosion in Springfield, the shooting of Holyoke Police Officer John DiNapoli, and the June 1, 2001 tornado.

His reporting has also taken him to Washington, D.C. for President Bill Clinton's inaugurations, the final space shuttle launch at Cape Canaveral, and the tenth anniversary of the September 11th attacks in New York City.

He has also been active in the community, having had the honor to serve as emcee for countless local events, as well as longtime host of the MDA Labor Day Telethon and longtime member of the Jimmy Fund Council of Western Massachusetts.

For over a decade, Dave also helped develop and teach the next generation of journalists as an adjunct professor in Journalism at UMass Amherst.

Learn more about Dave and join us in congratulating Dave on Facebook.

On behalf of all of us at Western Mass News, congratulations Dave on your silver anniversary!

CLICK HERE for more pictures as we take a trip down memory lane over the last 25 years.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.