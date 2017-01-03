Palmer homeowner in trouble with town again over goats and trash

A Palmer homeowner is under fire from the town after neighbors complained of a toxic stench coming from her backyard.

That odor turned out to be coming from six goats and piles of garbage and debris.

The homeowner has been ordered to clean up or face fines.

Today, neighbors said that not only are the garbage piles and stench back, but mice, rats, and other rodents as well.

The homeowner is now facing new charges from the Palmer board of health.

Suzanne Griffin's home on Old Warren Road is once again the target of a possible criminal complaint by the Palmer board of health.

Last summer, the town's health agent ordered Griffin to clean up the piles of trash and debris in her backyard. She did, but neighbors said that it's back and so are about 19 old hot tubs and the odor from her six goats is back too.

"All the trash piling up and the same thing, the smell of them goats and now, the issue with the mice and the rats. We see three rats, me and my son, Raymond and it's bad. When you get rats, we got problems," said Joe Taylor.

We reached out to town health agent Josh Mathieu, who said that after a drive-by inspection on December 14, the town filed another complaint.

That complaint cited poor storage of garbage and rubbish, collection of garbage and rubbish, maintenance of areas, and other violations.

We knocked on Griffin's door and she told us she did received the town's complaint.

"Yes, I got the letter. We'll straighten out the problem. That's all we can do. Just the hot tubs, put them all in one pile and it's a little neater this time than last time. So, my truck broke down. When it's fixed, then we'll straighten out the problem and work with them," Griffin noted.

As for the goats, last summer, Palmer animal control deemed them healthy. Taylor disagrees and said that they're not getting fed and living conditions are inhumane.

"Most of 'em are brown from laying in their own urine and stuff and that's what you smell over here," Taylor added.

Griffin said that she's doing the best she can.

"Yah, they're being fed. If not, I'm doing the best I can and I have to resolve that later," Griffin noted.

The town said that Griffin has 14-business days to comply. She told us she's working on a solution.

In the meantime, Palmer's health agent plans to inspect the property next week. However, he told us he has so far received no reply from Griffin to the latest complaint.

