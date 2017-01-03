Holyoke's building inspector shares history N. East Street apartment building

Investigators are still searching for a cause of a fire that killed three people in Holyoke, but now we're learning more about what led the building to go up in flames.

Those in charge of inspections are giving us some insight into the history of 106 North East Street.

In the city of Holyoke, it seems like on every corner, there are older brick buildings like 106 North East Street.

Tuesday, we spoke exclusively with the city's building inspector about that building's long history, if there were any violations, and when the last time it was inspected.

Before the flames were out on Sunday, Damian Cote, Holyoke's building inspector, was on-scene with blueprints and records to help fire crews search for victims inside the rubble and later help begin the demolition process.



The building, built around 1905, has a long history.



"A building this size, it's guaranteed to have some kind of records over the years," Cote said.

By law, periodic inspections are required, but when asked when this building was last visited by a city inspector, Cote said "I can't say in the last six months or so what kind of permits or inspections have been completed."



In the event of a periodic inspection, investigators would be limited to common spaces and not enter units inside the building.



"For a more comprehensive inspection would be tied to a building permit where renovations are happening going into the units," Cote explained.



A building permit would trigger that closer look at a property and when we asked about 106 North East Street, Cote noted that it's been decades since the department has had a set of building plans.



"1976 is the last set of building plans that we have, so again, I haven't looked through the permit records, but that would signify that there was a large scale renovations at that time," Cote said.



Cote said that the current owner, Naviah Investments, LLC, purchased the building in 2011.

When asked if there have been any complaints or violations, Cote noted, "I don't think there were any active violations with the current owner."

We also learned today that this building had smoke detectors, but lacked a sprinkler system, which the fire chief said that if there had been a fire suppression system in this building, it's likely that more lives would have been saved.

However, under the current state laws, a building like this one is grandfathered in and would only require adding sprinklers if any major renovations had been done.

