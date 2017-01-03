Baystate doctor offers tips for parents to avoid furniture falling on children

By now you may have seen the terrifying video of a dresser falling on two toddlers in Utah.

One of the toddlers saved the other toddler’s life by pushing the dresser off of him just in time.

This story has a happy ending, as both toddlers are doing okay, but it raises questions about the protocols of furniture and securing it, especially in your little one's rooms.

We talked to a pediatric doctor from Baystate Medical Center who said they don't see too many of these specific accidents, but they do see televisions falling on children sometimes.

The doctor did have some tips for parents.

When you buy a new dresser or television, make sure you secure it to the wall.

Often times, manufacturers will give you tags and things to attach it to the wall.

Parents should also get stops for the drawers on a dresser, so that way if kids do come near it, it won't open up by itself.

Baystate said they don't see dressers falling on children too often, but occasionally it happens.

Most of the time it's televisions, because kids are near TV's much more.

"Anything that's attractive to a child, don't put it high up on the television stand or on the dresser. Toys, remotes-- because they will climb for them and reach. Kids are really smart today," said Ida Konderwicz of Baystate.

"Approximately every thirty minutes or so, a child is rushed to the emergency room for TV or furniture tip-overs."

Konderwicz said over a three year period, about 30,000 kids were brought to the hospital because of tip overs, and that if you have any heavy items, to put them on the bottom as well.

This will help avoid kids reaching.

Konderwicz also said that this may sound cliche, but always have an eye on your child, because you just never know where they are going to go or get into.

Luckily, in this case, both of those boys are okay.

