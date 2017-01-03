Donations still needed for those displaced by Holyoke fire

Help continues to pour in for the 25 families left homeless by the tragic Holyoke fire.

There is still a lot of need as these families try to pick up the pieces.

You can imagine how great that need is after losing all your belongings without warning.

Now, the families need help to get their lives back in order.

"Everything, clothes, basically furniture and basically have to start back at square one," said Kimberly Houle.

Houle was one of the 50 people seeking help at Holyoke's War Memorial building. She won't forget the horror of this past weekend.

"It was so bad seeing people trying to climb out the windows, seeing fire. One person threw a baby out a window and luckily, they caught her," Houle explained.

On Tuesday, displaced families were invited to the War Memorial building to get help - all kinds of help - from the Red Cross, MEMA, and various city agencies.

"These families literally walked out of that building with just the clothes on their back and it's important for us to come together as a community to make sure they have what it takes to get back on their feet," said Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.

From housing, to clothing, food and other needs, it was a day to reach out to those with no where to turn.

"It makes me proud to live in Holyoke," said Myanna Carbin-O'Brien.

Carbin-O'Brien is volunteering her time to assist and she is not alone.

"People in Holyoke are the best people in the world. It was heartwarming, exhilarating, amazing. It felt like one of the best things I've ever been involved in to be at Kelly School over the weekend," Carbin-O'Brien noted.

The school collected all kinds of items to help the families. They are still looking for furniture items.

However, the best way to help now is through the mayor's GoFundMe page.

"We've already received over $36,000 over the last two days, which is an overwhelming amount of money in 48 hours, so we want to continue raising money and again, that money for moving expenses, furniture," Morse noted.

The mayor also said that people can stop by his office with donations or mail them to his office. The money will be handed by the city treasurer's office to help the families.

The reason they're still looking for furniture and beds to sleep on is that some of the apartments the families are being placed in are not furnished.

If you have furniture you would like to donate, you can contact Mayor Morse's office at (413) 322-5510.

