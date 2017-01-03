Holyoke fire survivor claims Easthampton victim saved his life

After three people died in a Holyoke fire over the weekend, we heard from a man who claimed one of the victims saved his life.

Milton Galarza was living in one of the apartments with his girlfriend when he awoke covered in smoke, but he credits an Easthampton man who died in the fire with helping to save his life.

Galarza said he lost everything in the fire, including things for his unborn baby, but tonight, the community continued to come together and help these 25 families left without a place to live.

"We lost everything. Right now we're looking for any help," said Galarza.

Galarza is counting his blessings after escaping the weekend fire at the North East Street apartment complex in Holyoke.

"We're now looking for an apartment. I mean we lost everything."

Galarza and his pregnant girlfriend had just celebrated New Year's Eve and were looking forward to the new year.

Now they're lucky to be alive.

"It was a new year, we were having a good night. I just wake up and I was already covered in fire. Thanks to God we are alive to be honest. Thanks to God."

As crews continue to be on scene investigating, the Red Cross, MEMA, and other various city agencies were at the World War II memorial to provide assistance.

"We have 25 families displaced in total. We've already placed a majority of those families in apartments over last 48 hours, but we still have a handful of families who need to be placed in permanent housing."

But the hard part isn’t just finding all of those displaced a place to call home. It's deeper than that.

"We have families who need their I.D.'s, who need to figure out how to get their insurance, how to provide food for their children. That's the priority today."

Demolition crews have begun knocking down the building. They stopped tonight around 6 p.m.

They anticipate to be back here tomorrow.

Meantime, still no word on exactly what caused the fire.

