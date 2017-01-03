Holyoke city councilors discuss panhandling ordinance

Holyoke city councilors started the new year resuming discussion about a panhandling ordinance.

The ordinance under consideration would prohibit panhandling at certain intersections.

Proponents said it's a concern about pedestrian safety in high-traffic areas.

Previous proposals on the issue have included requiring a permit from the city to panhandle.

“At the same time, I want to make sure we do some type of education of all the doors and all the openings,” said city councilor Diosdado Lopez.

One way to rid the city of the aggressive panhandlers is to remove the middle islands at certain intersections, no longer giving panhandlers a place to stand.

