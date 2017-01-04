Dry and cold Thursday; flurries possible Friday morning

Temperatures this afternoon topped off 10-12° above-average the average for this time of year. Unfortunately those temperatures will be short lived as a couple of cold fronts move through to usher in Arctic air.

The first cold front is moving through western Mass. this evening with a few rain/snow showers along with a gusty breeze. It will remain blustery as colder air filters in overnight. By morning, temperatures will be down into the lower 20s, feeling much colder with the wind chills. Highs tomorrow will be more seasonable with temperatures near freezing.

We are tracking two chances for snow over the next several days. The first chance will come overnight Thursday into Friday morning as a fast moving wave of low pressure passes south of New England. The bulk of this system will miss western Mass, however we could see a coating to as much as 1" of accumulation. This may lead to a few slippery spots for Friday's morning commute. The Cape looks to be more of a bullseye as it could pick up a couple of inches of accumulation.

A second, stronger low will move from the Gulf to the Carolinas and will bring the south accumulating snow. This system has more potential for us, but right now, looks to slide out-to-sea. However, there are more questions with this storm and the stakes are higher. It appears as though the bulk of the moisture associated with it will stay off shore, with the greatest chance for accumulating snow occurring across the Cape and the Islands. Either way, this storm will pull down another batch of cold air. Sunday and Monday overnight lows will be well into the single digits.

A brief warmup for Wednesday will bring rain and not snow to the area as another low pressure system approaches.

