Dog shoved out of a vehicle and left at WIlbraham intersection

The Wilbraham Police Department is looking to find the person responsible for pushing a dog out from a vehicle and leaving it at an intersection.

Police said someone saw the dog being pushed out of the vehicle at the intersection of Three Rivers Road and Chilson Road at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators are looking for a vehicle that was described as a dark colored Pontiac sedan.

The dog is safe, and is the in custody of Wilbraham Animal Control.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilbraham Police Department at (413) 599-1253 and ask for Officer Steven Glenn.

