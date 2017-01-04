Nick Cocchi sworn-in as new Hampden Co. sheriff

It was an end of an era Wednesday at the Hampden County Jail.

Nick Cocchi was sworn-in as sheriff and replaced Mike Ashe, who retired after 42 years on the job.

The last time a Hampden County sheriff was sworn into office was 1975 when Mike Ashe was elected to his first of what would be seven six-year terms.

Today, Ashe handed the baton to his successor, Nick Cocchi.

Cocchi was sworn into office by Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito.

Some 500 people filled the gymnasium at the jail to be part of this historic change of command.

For Cocchi, it's a day he won't forget.



"It was a very emotional morning and I couldn't be more grateful to the sheriff, how he's left the place in good hands," Cocchi noted.

After his swearing-in, Cocchi rang a restored bell from the old York Street jail. He rang it once, signifying his first election.

Before Cocchi was sworn in, Ashe also delivered remarks to the gathering. He then rang the old bell seven times - once for each six-year term he was elected to, totaling 42 years.

Ashe was gracious in stepping down and wishing his successor the same passion and love for the job he brought to the table.

"I'm the luckiest guy in the world. It hasn't really been a job, it's been something I love doing and that's what I share with Nick," Ashe explained.



Cocchi is no stranger to the Hampden County jail. He's worked there for 23 years and said that he'll hit the ground running.

"I think the philosophy is very simple. I want to put people back in the communities that are more likely to be productive and less likely to be harmful to the community members who are working and law abiding every day ," Cocchi noted.

As he assumes the leadership role at the jail, Cocchi realizes the challenge ahead - to follow in the footsteps of the man he's respected and looked up to these many years.

"He's a legend. I will do everything I can to stay on the coattails of man like that and I'll tell you, if I'm a quarter of the sheriff Mike Ashe is, we'll continue to fly here," Cocchi said.

Cocchi called this day the greatest day of his professional career, but he promised even better days ahead for the jail and its mission.

