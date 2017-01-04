Greenfield Police arrest man who allegedly damaged church property

The Greenfield Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday after he allegedly smashed a glass door at the Second Congregational Church.

According to police, 36-year-old John Parks III, of 9 Wells St, showed up to the church at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday because he wanted to volunteer at the church's dinner that was taking place that evening.

Police said Parks was previously refused by the coordinator of the community meals because they have experienced disruptive behavior by him in the past.

The department said that once Parks was denied entrance to the church, he began to yell profane language at people inside of the church.

Police said as Parks was leaving the church. people heard a loud "bang" noise, and noticed the glass door was broken.

An officer from the Greenfield Police Department located Parks in the area of his residence and placed him under arrest for disorderly behavior and vandalizing/defacement of real or personal property.

Parks was transported to Franklin County House of Correction for holding until he will be released on bail or will face arraignment.

