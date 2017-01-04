Head of Holyoke's firefighter union suggests fire chief should step down

Investigators have determined that the cause of Sunday's fatal fire in Holyoke was electrical.

That fire claimed the lives of three people and sent eight others to the hospital, where one of those victims remains tonight.

Wednesday's news about the cause came as the president of the local firefighters union suggests the chief should step down.

Officials said today that it was an electrical outlet in the living room of a third floor apartment that sparked the fire.

Things got a bit heated at Tuesday night's city council meeting as the president of the local firefighters union, Chad Cunningham, took to the microphone to address the councilors.

"I find that Chief Pond not standing behind his fire department in this and saying that we had plenty of people on scene, I find it disgusting to be honest with you. I'm not sure if that chief should be the chief of this department if he isn't going to back his members when we go into a scene like that," Cunningham said at the meeting.

Cunningham, a lieutenant and 10 year veteran of the department, has been very vocal about response to Sunday's fatal fire, focusing in particular on Engine 2 and the three firefighters that would staff it.

That engine stayed at headquarters as it was 'browned out' which is a term firefighters use to say an engine or ladder company is out of service using the staff to fill in other personnel gaps.

"This is not political. That's not why I am up here. I want to get some facts out," Cunningham added at last night's meeting.

Cunningham referred to a statement made by Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse earlier this week that fire crews arrived on scene within a minute.

Instead, Cunningham said that it was actually three and a half minutes from the call, which came in well after the fire began - something the fire chief confirms.

"That includes a minute to get into turnout gear and two-and-a-half minutes to get down there," said Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond.

Pond said he didn't want to get political today, but did speak with Western Mass News about Cunningham's comments.

"I heard this morning. I'm disappointed in his comments and he could have come to me. We could have talked about this and tried to find a resolution, but the fire department responded appropriately," Pond added.

Cunningham maintains that if Engine 2 had been operational, crews might have been able to make additional rescues, so he asked the council, "When the mayor said making this a political thing, this isn't political. It is about lives and the mayor's right. It's about saving lives, so we don't have to remember the lives later. Please work as much as you can to get that engine open."

Tuesday night, Holyoke city counselors proposed an order that would have asked the city to fully fund all fire stations and trucks.

Instead, the council voted to refer that to the public safety committee. They said that they hope that this will start a strong discussion about brownouts in the city of Holyoke.

