Suspect arrested after armed home invasion in Ware

Police have arrested the suspect in an armed home invasion of an elderly couple in Ware.

Investigators said that the victims reported a man, who was wearing a mask, forced his way into their home with a knife.

Ware Police responded to a call at 250 Malboeuf Road around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived on-scene and they spoke to an elderly victim, who said that the male suspect held him at knife-point while the suspect allegedly stole jewelry, cash, and other items from the house.

The suspect then fled on foot, but was later arrested around 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The Ware Police Department released a statement that read in part: “The suspect was arrested and at this time is being charged with home invasion while armed, assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime murder, and armed assault in a dwelling."

Police have not released any additional information about the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

