Hundreds of Eversource customers in Springfield are without power as crews are working to fix a cable failure.

Priscilla Ress, the spokesperson for Eversource, said the issue that occurred on Eastern Avenue and Alden Street happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Ress told Western Mass News the outage will most likely be resolved by noon, but there will be around 40 customers that will still remain without power after that time.

She also said Deberry School was effected and experienced partial power, but school remained in session.

