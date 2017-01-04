J.M. Smucker Company announces recall on cat foods

Some varieties of canned cat food are being recalled because they may contain low levels of a needed vitamin.

The J.M. Smucker Company is voluntarily recalling certain cans of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food that were distributed between December 20, 2016 and January 3, 2017 because they could contain low levels of thiamine, or Vitamin B1.

Cats that are fed a diet low in thiamine for several weeks could risk having a thiamine deficiency, according to the FDA.

"Symptoms of deficiency displayed by an affected cat can be gastrointestinal or neurological in nature. Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures," the agency explained.

No illnesses have been reported. The FDA noted that the recall is "out of an abundance of caution."

If your cat is displaying any of the symptoms outlined above, you are urged to contact your veterinarian immediately.

You can CLICK HERE to see a complete list of the recalled items.

Those with cans of the recalled food should stop feeding it to their cats and call the J.M. Smucker Company at (800) 828-9980 Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET or email consumer.relations@jmsmucker.com.

