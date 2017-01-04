Officials: electrical fault caused deadly Holyoke fire

Officials have announced the cause of a deadly weekend fire in Holyoke.

The quick moving fire, combined with the lack of sprinklers and working fire alarms, created a tragedy to start the new year.

"It was determined an electrical fault in a third floor apartment ignited this tragic fire," said State Fire Marshall Peter Ostroskey.

Officials have traced the source of the deadly New Year's Day fire to an outlet in a living room of the third floor apartment of 106 North East Street.

It was a chaotic scene early in the new year as crews worked to rescue residents, but not everyone made it out.

The three victims - 34-year-old Trevor Wadleigh, 48-year-old Maria Catagena, and 55-year-old Jorge Munoz of Holyoke - lived on the fourth and fifth floors.

The apartment building was built around 1905 and had a smoke detector system, but investigators said that it failed to work properly on New Year's Day.

The building also lacked sprinklers which, in the case of this particular apartment, is not required due to the age of the building.

Fire officials also said that the fire managed to get a bit of a head start before someone called 911.

"There were several minutes delay between when the fire began and detectors were going off and when we got a call," said Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond.

The city's building inspector said that the last inspection of the building was done in 2012 for the installation for a gas fired boiler.

When asked if there were any current violations against the owner, city building inspector Damian Cote said, "No, our records and everything is digital, so I've looked. The history of violations are nothing recent and nothing, electrical issues that have been documented."

Cote said that if a resident were to alert fire personnel, their office would be involved, but that never happened in this case.

"If the fire department got a call about an electrical issue, they would call our inspector to verify as a city expert and I see nothing from our current inspector or the previous one going back five to ten years," Cote noted.

That's why on Wednesday, the state fire marshal's office reminded everybody, whether you are a renter or a homeowner in western Massachusetts, that if you do notice things like arcs, sparks, sizzling, or buzzing - even just a vague smell of something burning - to contact your landlord or call in a professional electrician. The state' fire marshal's office noted that over a four year period from 2011 to 2015, 41 people of died in the state from electrical fires.

