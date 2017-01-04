Serious accident closes I-291 exit in Springfield

A serious one-vehicle accident on I-291 in Springfield closed the ramp going onto exit 5A.

The scene has been cleared and the exit remains open.

Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed as it cleared a guard rail and landed into the woods.

Police said the driver was the only person involved in the accident.

The victim is being transported to a local hospital with moderate to severe injuries.

