Sen. Stan Rosenberg re-elected as MA Senate President

By BOB SALSBERG

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts Legislature has opened a new two-year session on Beacon Hill by re-electing Winthrop Democrat Robert DeLeo as House speaker and Amherst Democrat Stan Rosenberg as Senate president.

As expected, neither DeLeo nor Rosenberg faced challenges Wednesday from within their party for the leadership posts that will exercise broad power over the appointment of committee chairs and the flow of legislation over the next two years.

The 160 House members and 40 Senate members were sworn-in by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

DeLeo has held the powerful post since January 2009 and if he serves out his term would become the longest serving speaker in Massachusetts history.

Beginning his second term as Senate leader, Rosenberg outlined an ambitious agenda including increased education funding and modernizing the state's transportation system.

