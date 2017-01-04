South Hadley man pleads not guilty of vehicular homicide

An 18-year-old South Hadley man pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Hampshire Superior Court to the charge of vehicular homicide for allegedly causing a deadly crash in May.

South Hadely police said Ryan Brunelle's car crossed the center line and struck a vehicle and killed the driver who was identified as 29-year-oldThomas Flanagan of Westfield.

Mary Carey, the spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's Office, said that Brunelle's blood test revealed he had a combination of Xanax, marijuana, and some amounts of Oxycodone in his system.

Brunelle has been released on personal recognizance with conditions. He is scheduled to be arraigned back in court on May 25.

Brunelle's conditions following his release include:

No driving

No alcohol or non-prescription drugs

Random drug and alcohol testing by probation

Maintain regular contact with probation department

Report to South Hadley PD for booking within 24 hours of arraignment

