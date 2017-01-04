New bill requires all MA schools to have defibrillators

Every school in Massachusetts will be required to have defibrillators on the side line of every game and practice by July in 2018.

This was one of the first bills passed on Tuesday by the state legislature, and advocates for the bill were ecstatic.

The CDC and the American Heart Association said 1 in every 3 days is when we lose a child to cardiac arrest.

One Westfield mother who lobbied hard for the passage of the bill, knows that statistic all too well.

"Almost 6 years ago my son Kevin passed away of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. He had an un-diagnosed heart condition. Unfortunately he was swimming at Congomon Lake and had his first and only cardiac event," said Susan Canning.

Susan's son, Kevin, was just 19 years old. He is the inspiration for Kev's Foundation; a non-profit designed to raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest in children and young adults.

Susan, along with many other supporters took to Beacon Hill on Tuesday, all to get this school defibrillation bill passed.

"It's overwhelming, just a mix of emotions driving back on the Mass Pike last night. But I think the message is, I'm just a mom. I'm a mom on a mission. But it was the ability to have my voice heard. And it's not just my voice," said Canning.

Automated External Defibrillators, also known as AEDs are medical devices that analyze heart rhythms and can deliver electrical shocks in order to get the heart going again after sudden cardiac arrest.

Susan said about 80 percent of schools in the baystate have AEDs. The difference with this bill is now they will be required at every practice and game field, at every school.

"Having the AED, the American Heart Association statistic is, it's three times more likely for survival. We've heard it as high as 90%. Again, it's timing. It's having the right equipment there, available if a child does collapse on an athletic field, a hockey rink, or even in a classroom," Canning noted.

The device itself, is simple to use. The device costs somewhere between $800-$1,500.



The school defibrillator bill is actually a non-funded mandate, which means individual schools will have to pick up the tab.

This also means, schools will likely need more than one as they will be required on every playing field or practice at every school.



If a school cannot come up with the money the Department of Education will help.

