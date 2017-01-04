Local food pantry needs your help to supports fire victims

There has been an outpouring of support from the Holyoke community after a deadly fire that left dozens of families homeless on Sunday.

Local charities and residents alike have pulled together to gather food and clothes for the victims of the fire.

An electrical fire claimed three lives in a quick-moving electrical fire at a North East Street apartment building. Crews worked for hours to control the fire.

Brenda Lamagdeleine, program manager for Margaret’s Pantry and St. Jude’s Clothing, went to the scene when she heard about the fire.

The food pantry, an organization apart of the Providence Ministries Service Network, helps fire victims as well as those struggling to feed their families.

“Whenever there is a fire in Western Mass, they come to us,” said Lamagdeleine.

They are in need of clothing and food to help support families. They are in need of essentials, including food, clothing. and especially toiletries.

If you would like to make a donation, the pantry is open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also call (413) 538-8026 to arrange for a time to deliver.

Larger donations can also be arranged for pick-up.

