Local ponds unsafe for ice skating

There's a warning for parents: keep your kids off local ponds because the ice is not safe.

Signs are posted on local ponds saying the ice is unsafe, but sometimes people still go on the ice.

The pond at Van Horn Park in Springfield is just one example where this body of water has started to freeze but is not safe for skating.

"This time of year, hot, cold, you need a couple of weeks of 10 degree weather in a row for it to be safe. I believe it's four inches of ice is safe for people to walk on," said Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner.

Some safety tips include: Never go on the ice alone and check with your parents before you go skating.

If the shoreline is cracked or wet stay off the ice. And remember to stay off all rivers and spring fed ponds.

Walking or skating on thin ice can lead to tragedy.

Your local police or parks and recreation departments will let you know when the ice is safe.

