Helping the people left homeless by the Holyoke fire

Times of tragedy bring out the best in many people. And that's certainly the case when it comes to the nearly 50 people left homeless by the Holyoke fire.

The families driven from their homes New Year's morning were left with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Now they're trying to rebuild their lives.

But they're not alone, thanks to people like Brenda Lamagdeleine and Margaret's Pantry. She says these families are looking for the basics like food and clothing, adding, “The winter clothing, the towel, the curtains, the blankets. We always take care of all the fire victims in all of Western Mass.”

Now the Raymour and Flanigan Outlet in West Springfield is stepping up to help, putting together a fundraiser on January 27th and 28th. Sales rep Jake Robertson says, “We're going to be running a paint and sip, which is hosted by Paint Social Art. They're going to be hosting the event for us. They're going to be coming in here and we're going to be painting what we call the tree of life.”

Robertson says participation is limited and you must register beforehand. He adds, “And Saturday night we're going to be hosting a bingo night here in the store. We'll be running bingo, prizes, food. It'll be a good time and hopefully we'll have a good turnout.”

Both events will be held at the Raymour and Flanigan Outlet on Elm Street in West Springfield.

Plus, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has set up a Fire Relief Go Fund Me page to help the fire victims. As of Wednesday night, more than 50 thousand dollars has been contributed.

