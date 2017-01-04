Pittsfield police cruiser struck by passing vehicle

Pittsfield Police would like to remind drivers of the Massachusetts "Move Over Law" following an incident that took place this morning during a traffic stop on North St.

Parked on the far right side of the road, an officer attempted to exit his vehicle, however a passing vehicle failed to move to the adjacent lane and struck the door of the cruiser.

The officer got away with no injuries, however the door of the cruiser sustained some damage.

The "Move Over Law", wchich took effect in Massachusetts on March 22, 2009, requires drivers to move to the next adjacent lane when they approach a stationery emergency or maintenance vehicle with flashing lights.

The fine for not doing so could add up to over $100.

The law has been set in place to assure the safety of police, firefighters, paramedics, tow truck drivers, and all other roadside emergency and maintenance professionals.

