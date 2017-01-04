Chicopee police arrest man at 99 Restaurant following false fire call

Chicopee officers arrived at the 99 Restaurant on 555 Memorial Dr. tonight around 6:15 following a call for a possible fire in the kitchen.

A second call followed by staff members claiming that a male party, possibly armed, was causing a disturbance.

Officer Jacek Wanat was the first to respond and claimed to have witnessed the male subject breaking bottles and throwing items around behind the bar.

Drawing his taser, Officer Wanat ordered the male to get on the ground.

The male subject complied and was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

It was also determined that the male falsely reported the kitchen fire.

He was charged with the following:

Filing a false report

Assault & Battery

Disorderly Conduct

Malicious Destruction of Property

Threat to Commit a Crime

No one was injured and officers were able to gain control of the situation promptly.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.